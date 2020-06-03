OneConnect Financial Technology Co.’s (NASDAQ:OCFT) Lock-Up Period To End on June 10th

OneConnect Financial Technology’s (NASDAQ:OCFT) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, June 10th. OneConnect Financial Technology had issued 31,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 13th. The total size of the offering was $312,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OneConnect Financial Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of OCFT opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.60 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

