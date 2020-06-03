Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.11% from the company’s previous close.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of ORCL opened at $53.28 on Monday. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average of $52.85. The firm has a market cap of $169.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

