OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Given a C$6.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) received a C$6.50 target price from equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 168.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OGI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. CIBC lowered OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.81.

TSE OGI opened at C$2.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of C$1.54 and a 52-week high of C$10.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.91. The firm has a market cap of $417.12 million and a P/E ratio of -9.42.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

