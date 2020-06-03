Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Shares Up 4.9%

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN)’s stock price was up 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.76, approximately 1,475 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 140,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORN shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Orion Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.10 target price on shares of Orion Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.24.

The stock has a market capitalization of $77.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. Orion Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $166.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 224,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 851,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 58,740 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

