PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Up 3.5%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) shares shot up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.22 and last traded at $32.84, 134,048 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,911,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.73.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAGS shares. Itau BBA Securities cut PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.11.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.20.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.89. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. PagSeguro Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,890,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,676,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,830 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 197.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,746,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434,220 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,375,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,604,000 after purchasing an additional 977,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 10,723,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,052 shares during the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.