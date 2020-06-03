Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) PT Raised to $13.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEB. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $13.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.69. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $269.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at about $69,468,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,616,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,294,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,888,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

