Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 11.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth $36,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEGA shares. Sidoti started coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pegasystems from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Pegasystems from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 5,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $468,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,229.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 490 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $45,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,520 shares in the company, valued at $231,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $2,293,033. 51.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEGA opened at $97.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $103.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.51 and its 200-day moving average is $81.73.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.98 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

