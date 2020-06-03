Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Stock Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 28,682 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Northcoast Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $42.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

