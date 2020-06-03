Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Petmed Express worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 505.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 9,448.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PETS opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78. The company has a market cap of $750.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.71. Petmed Express Inc has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $41.59.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.24 million. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 9.10%. Petmed Express’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Petmed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th.

In other news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $133,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,834 shares of company stock worth $1,374,610. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PETS shares. ValuEngine raised Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Petmed Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Petmed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

