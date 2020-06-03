Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 105 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $148,849,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $6,283,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,472.41 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,525.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1,232.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.13, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,379.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,010.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rowe raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.