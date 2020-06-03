Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.13. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.08 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 54.94% and a return on equity of 45.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.59%.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Phillip David Bairrington purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

