PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 83 Shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

GLOB stock opened at $146.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 78.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.10 and its 200-day moving average is $110.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Globant SA has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $148.03.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.24 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Globant SA will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.55.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

