PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,707 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Bunge by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 204,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,796,000 after buying an additional 19,523 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 23,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $80,515,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $5,405,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Bunge by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John W. Neppl bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.55 per share, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,610.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Ward Iv Winship bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $397,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,862 shares in the company, valued at $465,089.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,511 shares of company stock valued at $599,262 over the last quarter. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BG opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. Bunge Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.26.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($2.01). The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

