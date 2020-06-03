Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pra Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. Pra Group has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Pra Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $251.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pra Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

