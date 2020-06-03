Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Shares of PGR opened at $79.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.02. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Progressive will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,749,333.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,063 shares in the company, valued at $598,758.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,468 shares of company stock worth $5,315,306 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth $36,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 701.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

