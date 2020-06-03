ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Stock Holdings Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 3,441.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 645.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 573.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000.

SMDV stock opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.78.

