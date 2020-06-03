Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,590 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,028 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,778 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,874,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood raised Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $88.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.96 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

