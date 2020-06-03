Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Director Scott Dietzen Sells 14,037 Shares of Stock

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,037 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $252,946.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,990.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86. Pure Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $367.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

