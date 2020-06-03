R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) Director Roger H. Ballou Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) Director Roger H. Ballou purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RCMT stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. R C M Technologies Inc has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 million. R C M Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. On average, research analysts predict that R C M Technologies Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

RCMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded R C M Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R C M Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of R C M Technologies from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,057 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.87% of R C M Technologies worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

About R C M Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

