RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RANJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:RANJY opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.22. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $31.05.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR Company Profile

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

