Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Trading 6.8% Higher

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) traded up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $6.47, 56,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,143,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

RLGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Realogy from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Realogy from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Realogy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $729.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.73.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). Realogy had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique Silva acquired 11,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $99,617.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Realogy by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 34,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Realogy during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,439,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Realogy by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter.

About Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

