Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,100 ($67.09) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,700 ($88.13) to GBX 7,250 ($95.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,900 ($90.77) to GBX 7,900 ($103.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,950 ($78.27) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,100 ($93.40) to GBX 7,800 ($102.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,740.53 ($88.67).

Shares of RB stock opened at GBX 6,974 ($91.74) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,735.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,244.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion and a PE ratio of -13.42. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75).

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 14,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,833 ($76.73), for a total transaction of £858,500.94 ($1,129,309.31). Also, insider Nicandro Durante bought 165 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,884 ($90.56) per share, for a total transaction of £11,358.60 ($14,941.59).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

