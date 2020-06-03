Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Arthur F. Ryan Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.23, for a total transaction of $60,323.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,838 shares in the company, valued at $17,395,946.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $617.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $618.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $558.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $622.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $466.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $31,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

