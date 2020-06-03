Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 349,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.94% of Regenxbio worth $11,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kam Lawrence acquired a new stake in Regenxbio in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,078,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regenxbio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,254,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 654,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,826,000 after buying an additional 140,979 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after buying an additional 131,795 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 206.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after buying an additional 125,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $281,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,587,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $421,260. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regenxbio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.64 and a quick ratio of 10.64. Regenxbio Inc has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $55.23. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.21). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 27.84% and a negative net margin of 197.23%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. Regenxbio’s revenue for the quarter was up 1855.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

