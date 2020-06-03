Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Estee Lauder Companies Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report released on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $202.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.79. Estee Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,368,000 after buying an additional 44,119 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,277,000 after buying an additional 1,419,618 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,331,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,180,000 after buying an additional 593,974 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,270,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,136,000 after buying an additional 98,683 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,607,000 after buying an additional 2,584,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $2,194,464.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,545,745.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $360,339.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $788,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,524 shares of company stock worth $9,554,678. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

