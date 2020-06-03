ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells $192,156.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $192,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Hollingshead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 2nd, James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $180,000.00.

ResMed stock opened at $161.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $177.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.70 million. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 476.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Morgan Stanley cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.50.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

