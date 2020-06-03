Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) vs. ReneSola (NASDAQ:SOL) Head-To-Head Analysis

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) and Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ReneSola and Resonant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReneSola $119.12 million 0.36 -$8.83 million $0.35 3.20 Resonant $740,000.00 161.81 -$29.93 million ($1.02) -2.23

ReneSola has higher revenue and earnings than Resonant. Resonant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReneSola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ReneSola and Resonant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReneSola -6.17% 10.70% 4.00% Resonant -2,689.78% -182.63% -127.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.2% of ReneSola shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Resonant shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of Resonant shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ReneSola has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resonant has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ReneSola and Resonant, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReneSola 0 1 0 0 2.00 Resonant 0 0 3 0 3.00

Resonant has a consensus target price of $3.07, suggesting a potential upside of 35.10%. Given Resonant’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Resonant is more favorable than ReneSola.

Summary

ReneSola beats Resonant on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. As of February 28, 2018, it operated approximately 80 solar power projects with an aggregate capacity of 212 MW. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. The company develops a series of single-band designs for frequency bands; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation, as well as filter designs to replace various filters and associated componentry for various bands. Resonant Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

