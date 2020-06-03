Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 12,757 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 63.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $517.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $21.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.50%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 89.87%.

In related news, CFO James R. Mountain acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,840. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $130,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,226.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 26,500 shares of company stock worth $263,015. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARR. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

