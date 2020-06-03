Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 5,567 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CBIZ were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBZ. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in CBIZ by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,197,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,242,000 after purchasing an additional 570,843 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,309,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,145,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,887,000 after buying an additional 31,959 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,021,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,543,000 after buying an additional 17,503 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 941,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,387,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of CBZ opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). CBIZ had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $277.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $32,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $186,248.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 3,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $64,937.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,653 shares of company stock valued at $328,821 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

