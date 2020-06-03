Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Nelnet worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Nelnet by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NNI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $4,885,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,303.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael S. Dunlap bought 1,347,200 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $60,044,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,009,574 shares in the company, valued at $89,566,713.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nelnet stock opened at $49.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 85.59, a quick ratio of 85.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.39. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.51. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.70 and a 12-month high of $69.97.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.83 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

