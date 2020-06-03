Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,557 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 205,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 18,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,922.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,816.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa M. Lucarelli acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,789.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,426.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 112,926 shares of company stock worth $667,055 in the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TrustCo Bank Corp NY currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $607.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.22.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.68 million. Research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

