Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 29.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,992 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Commscope were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commscope by 16.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Commscope by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 71,719 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commscope in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commscope in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commscope in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Get Commscope alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COMM. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Commscope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Commscope from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Commscope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Commscope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

In other Commscope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

COMM opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 32.68% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Commscope’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.