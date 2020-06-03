Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 138.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $89.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.27. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $101.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.90 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 12.87%. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 44.26%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPK shares. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti cut their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

