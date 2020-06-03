Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.91 Million Stake in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Redfin worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 5.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth about $267,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth about $1,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $54,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,853,039 shares in the company, valued at $43,083,156.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,000 shares of company stock worth $1,649,310 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Redfin from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $31.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 1.99. Redfin Corp has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.23.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.77 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts expect that Redfin Corp will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.