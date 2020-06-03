Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Mueller Water Products worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,961,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,807,000 after buying an additional 89,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,971,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,097,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,104,000 after acquiring an additional 798,871 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,897,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,717,000 after acquiring an additional 666,658 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,734,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,759,000 after acquiring an additional 120,250 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

NYSE:MWA opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.87. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

MWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.