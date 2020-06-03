Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Onespan worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSPN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onespan in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Onespan during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Onespan during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Onespan by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Onespan during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Onespan stock opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. Onespan Inc has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $819.17 million, a P/E ratio of 58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.35 million. Onespan had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Onespan Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

OSPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Onespan in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Onespan in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Onespan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 192,631 shares of Onespan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $3,727,409.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,154,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,742,632.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Boroditsky purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 576,178 shares of company stock worth $11,223,992 in the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

