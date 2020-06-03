Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of Sailpoint Technologies worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIL opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.19 and a beta of 2.11. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $75.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.18 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $405,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,369,140.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SAIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.65.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

