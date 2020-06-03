Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of Appian worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APPN. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter worth $1,247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Appian by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 15,293 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Appian by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Appian by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Appian by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $190,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,332,812.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 3,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $149,466.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,325.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,338 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on APPN shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Appian from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -87.37 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $45.26. Appian Corp has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $64.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $78.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.32 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

