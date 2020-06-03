Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,290 Shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 38,803 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,307,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 66,681 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $37.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.34.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,059.44% and a negative return on equity of 52.08%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FATE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

