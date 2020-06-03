Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 5,928 Shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of AtriCure worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATRC. ValuEngine raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

ATRC stock opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. AtriCure Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $51.76.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.13 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,261,615. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,933.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,169,280 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

