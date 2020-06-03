Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,014 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.36% of United Natural Foods worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,705,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after buying an additional 40,980 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,162,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after buying an additional 44,012 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after buying an additional 79,631 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 819,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after buying an additional 117,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

UNFI opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.39. United Natural Foods Inc has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $23.38.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Natural Foods Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.61.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

