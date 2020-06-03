Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Park National worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Park National by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Park National during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Park National by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Park National by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Park National by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of PRK stock opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%.

In other Park National news, Director Robert E. Oneill purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.98 per share, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

