Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,625 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Element Solutions worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 778.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4,991.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Scot Benson bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 205,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,197.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $159,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

ESI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

NYSE:ESI opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

