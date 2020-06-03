Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,453,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $170,253,000 after buying an additional 971,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,413,000 after buying an additional 72,319 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,225,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after buying an additional 174,748 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,156,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,844,000 after buying an additional 23,980 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,962,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after buying an additional 31,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 10,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $188,345.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,180 shares of company stock worth $201,039 and have sold 77,576 shares worth $1,183,566. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KTOS opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.83. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 203.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

