Rhumbline Advisers Sells 42,580 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,580 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.45% of The Hackett Group worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 29,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 95,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCKT opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $413.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $69.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hackett Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

