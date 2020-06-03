Robert E. Creager Purchases 6,000 Shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Stock

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Director Robert E. Creager bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $37,860.00.

NASDAQ USAK opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73. USA Truck, Inc. has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.16.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $126.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that USA Truck, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of USA Truck in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of USA Truck from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in USA Truck by 66.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 51,187 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in USA Truck by 19.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 602,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 186,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 45,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

