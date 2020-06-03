Robert Gendron Sells 1,527 Shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Robert Gendron sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $91,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Gendron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $101,980.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $60.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 318.91 and a beta of 0.76. Vicor Corp has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $61.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $63.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. Vicor had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Vicor’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vicor Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vicor by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,223,000 after acquiring an additional 31,627 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Vicor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 304,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 22,277 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 259,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 158,926 shares during the period. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VICR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Vicor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Vicor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BWS Financial began coverage on Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

