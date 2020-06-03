Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on PROS (NYSE:PRO)

Analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PROS from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PROS from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PROS from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PROS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Shares of PRO opened at $39.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88. PROS has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $75.39.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.02 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PROS will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PROS by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PROS by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,552,000 after purchasing an additional 38,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PROS during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,772,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PROS by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,216,000 after purchasing an additional 250,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PROS by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

