Royal Bank of Canada Increases Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $95.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ESTC. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

NYSE ESTC opened at $89.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.40. Elastic has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $104.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $382,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $717,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 541,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,830,239. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $3,480,913 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

