Royal Bank of Canada Increases T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $110.00

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays set a $94.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub cut T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.63.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $100.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.03. T-Mobile Us has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $102.73.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the first quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the first quarter worth $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth $9,802,000. 23.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

